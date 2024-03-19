Every sports fan knows that rivalries make for the most interesting matches due to the long history between the opposing parties.

That is certainly true in the combat sports world and ONE Championship has consistently obliged by giving fans storied rivalries whenever possible and at ONE X in March 25, 2022, kickboxing greats Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian reignited their bad blood.

For those not in the know, this bout was actually their second meeting. In their first bout in February 2018, Grigorian sent the Thai megastar crashing to the canvas with a meteoric right hook, winning the bout via knockout barely 30 seconds into the bout.

At ONE X, Superbon was gunning to prevent the Armenian, who was looking for another thunderous knockout ahead of the clash, from going up 2-0 in their head-to-head.

Superbon, out to defend the featherweight kickboxing world championship against Grigorian, did just that as he focused on breaking through Grigorian's stout defense with well-timed kicks and short combos.

After five rounds, Superbon exacted his revenge to the tune of a unanimous decision win.

Relive the thrilling action from ONE X here:

Superbon, Marat Grigorian trilogy set for April 5

With both men having one win over the other, it was inevitable that a trilogy bout would be booked very soon and fans need not wait any longer as it will headline ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Additionally, the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship will be on the line this time around and Superbon may be counting on one big shot to finally put away Grigorian for good.

Check your local listings on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 58 from your location.