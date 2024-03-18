WATCH: Superbon endlessly drills his patented roundhouse kick in preparation for Marat Grigorian

ONE Championship's most prolific strikers are set to descend upon the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 5, and based on the fighters in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58, one bout just might end up as the fight of the night.

Rivals Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian will meet for a third time in the show's headlining bout with the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship on the line.

Both men already have one win over the other after Superbon avenged his first-round knockout at the hands of Grigorian from 2018 with a heart-stopping unanimous decision performance at ONE X in March 2022.

Fans can expect both fighters to pull out all the stops in the hopes of landing the decisive blow to end the rivalry with their hand raised plus the interim featherweight kickboxing world title around their waist.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is about two weeks away from happening and based on the promotion's recent Instagram post, Superbon appears to be honing his precision with his vaunted roundhouse kicks under the ever-watchful guidance of the world-famous Trainer Gae.

Superbon polishes his boxing fundamentals

Not only does Superbon possess one of the most respected and feared weapons in the game thanks to his kicks, but he is also out to prove that his boxing will prove to be a much bigger factor this time around.

In their second bout, Superbon was tagging the Armenian star with some very heavy hand, though it can be argued that his kicks did the most damage.

Based on another Instagram post, it appears that the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai product will look to fire more heavy-handed shots towards Grigorian for the trilogy.

