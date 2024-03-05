WATCH: Thai megastar Superbon is smooth with his boxing fundamentals in preparation for world title clash against Marat Grigorian

Nothing else comes close to the thrill of seeing the world’s best athletes get into heated rivalries with one another, and when that bad blood deepens into a three-fight saga, it just gets that much better.

Such will be the case for Superbon Singha Mawynn on April 5 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as he meets with his eternal rival Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58.

The ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship will be up for grabs on that night, and Superbon would love nothing more than to claim it at the expense of Grigorian.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai gym product and the Armenian star have fought each other twice already, with Grigorian winning the first matchup via first-round knockout outside of ONE Championship and Superbon exacting his revenge at ONE X last March 2022 with a unanimous decision win.

Ensuring a definitive end to their rivalry appears to be weighing heavily on Superbon’s mind as he took to Instagram to showcase his much-improved boxing skills, seemingly focused on developing combinations to slow down Grigorian with an emphasis on body shots.

Superbon links up with MMA legend in Thailand

Being a superstar with one of the most impressive resumes in the fight game like Superbon will open up opportunities to meet other icons of combat sports like Jon Jones, who was in Bangkok for a seminar.

Not only did Jones pay Superbon the courtesy of hanging out with him in his home country, they also treated the public to a light-hearted sparring session.

Superbon will have certainly picked up on some of the techniques that Jones employs in his striking game in the hopes of defeating Grigorian once again.

