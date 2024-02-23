WATCH: Former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon exchanges techniques with Jon Jones during Bangkok visit

It is no secret that the greatest fighters in combat sports are going out of their way to keep improving their skills regardless if they are still in their prime or nearing the twilight of their careers.

In the case of Superbon Singha Mawynn, he has a lot more masterful performances to give to the sport.

At 33 years old, Superbon has fought a giant list of world-class talent which includes the likes of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Davit Kiria and Marat Grigorian, among others.

His best performance, in the eyes of many fans, would come about in 2021 when he produced a head-kick knockout of Italian legend Giorgio Petrosyan at ONE: First Strike.

The Thai megastar is well-loved among his peers for his relentless pursuit of greatness and when MMA legend Jon Jones visited Bangkok, Thailand, he and Superbon instantly made a connection.

After a long day of mentoring future athletes in Bangkok, Thailand, ‘Bones’ treated Superbon to a light-hearted sparring session which Jones shared to his Instagram stories, where they lightly tagged each other with punches, elbows and kicks as onlookers watched on in delight.

Superbon fans eager to witness his return

Despite failing in his attempt to end Tawanchai’s reign atop the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division, Superbon immediately spent time in the gym to work on his mistakes against Tawanchai.

Currently ranked as the Number 1 fighter in both the featherweight kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions, a victory for Superbon could propel him to ematch either ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai or the man who knocked him out, featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov.

After all, he does have a vocal legion of fans that are hoping to see him produce another heart-stopping performance when the time comes for him to fight again.