"I don't think I lost" - Superbon disagrees with decision loss to Tawanchai at ONE Friday Fights 46

Superbon Singha Mawynn tripped in his last fight in December, losing by majority decision to fellow Thai superstar and ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai. It was a defeat that he is not completely sold to and believes could have gone easily the other way around.

The two world-class strikers collided at ONE Friday Fights 46 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where the Pattalung native vied for the Muay Thai gold.

The contest was exciting right from the get-go, with both fighters coming out aggressive and engaging in spirited exchanges throughout the five-round war.

Tawanchai, however, got the upperhand in the scorecards and earned the title-retaining decision victory.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon shared his thoughts on what took place in his last fight, highlighting how he could done better but still believes he did enough to win.

He said:

"If I can be more better prepared than that time, I think I can beat him. Even in the last time, I don't think I lost."

Superbon moves on from his defeat to Tawanchai for the time being as he returns to kickboxing in his scheduled fight next month.

The 33-year-old Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout will try to claim the interim fetaherweight kickboxing world title against Marat Grigorian of Armenia at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 at Lumpinee.

To watch ONE Friday Fights 58 live from you location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website.

Superbon expects tough challenge from familiar foe Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58

Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn takes on Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 for the interim featherweight kickboxing world title and expects the Armenian fighter to provide a tough challenge.

A rematch of their ONE title showdown in March 2022, when Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout, then the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, retained the world title by beating top contender Grigorian by unanimous decision.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Thai striker shared that he expects to go through the wringer when he clashes anew with his Armenian rival.

He said:

"[Marat Grigorian] still very tough guy, a tough fighter. He has power in his hands and he uses that same style to good use."

At ONE Friday Fights 58, Superbon and Grigorian are coming from contrasting results in their previous fights, with the former losing by majority decision to fellow Thai fighter Tawanchai PK Saenchai back in December and the latter off a knockout win against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in January.