Marat Grigorian on unfinished business with Superbon: “It's 1-1 now”

While he is focused on his scheduled fight this week, Armenian kickboxer Marat Grigorian is keen on completing an unfinished business against Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn down the line.

The Talin native plunges back into action on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video in Bangkok, where he will challenge world champion Chingiz Allazov for the ONE featherweight kickboxing title.

The clash will be the headlining fight of the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Marat Grigorian said he is concentrating on his upcoming title shot but admitted that he is keen on revisiting his rivalry with Superbon at some point in the future and break the tie in their head-to-head matchup which currently stands at a win apiece.

The 32-year-old Henners Gym standout told the South China Morning Post in an interview:

"Of course, I like the idea. It's 1-1 now. If we can do it again, it'll be better."

Check out the interview below:

If Marat Grigorian dethrones Chingiz Allazov, he does not have to wait too long to face Superbon once again as it is expected that the Thai superstar is next for the winner of the headliner at ONE Fight Night 13.

Marat Grigorian first took on Superbon in 2018 before they entered ONE Championship and won by knockout (punches) in the opening round.

The second encounter came in March last year, where Superbon, then the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, successfully defended his title against the Armenian star by unanimous decision.

Now presented with another chance to vie for the ONE featherweight kickboxing strap, Marat Grigorian looks to write a different ending and be crowned new champion.

It is, however, something Chingiz Allazov will try to foil as he bids to pass his first test as world champion at ONE Fight Night 13 after becoming the main man in the division last January following his knockout in the second round of erstwhile champion Superbon.