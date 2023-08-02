Sage Northcutt says ‘anything can happen’ in Marat Grigorian-Chingiz Allazov war

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 13, Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian clash for the third time in their career.

With the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title on the line and the match being hosted inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the stakes are undeniably high for both superstars.

Chingiz Allazov hopes to extend his run as the divisional king after ending Superbon Singha Mawynn’s brief reign at the top earlier this year. However, Grigorian, who defeated the world champion almost 10 years ago, is ready to give the first mentioned a taste of his own medicine.

Many fighters and analysts have struggled to pick a clear winner for this contest, and ONE Championship lightweight athlete ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is no different.

The Evolve MMA and Team Alpha Male representative knows that both men will treat the audience to a striking clinic from start to finish. However, he is unwilling to pick a victor from this scheduled five-round thriller inside the Thai capital.

‘Super’ Sage told ONE Championship:

“Man, that’s huge. You take someone that’s top one or top two in the world, and he’s going against the pound-for-pound champion. That’s a fight where literally anything can happen.”

Chingiz Allazov may enter this duel as the favorite of the two – given his recent exploits under the ONE Championship banner. But Grigorian’s style could be his kryptonite when they go toe-to-toe in under 72 hours.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.