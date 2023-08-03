Sage Northcutt looking forward to the clash of similar styles between Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is genuinely excited to see how things will play out in Friday night’s ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship clash between reigning titleholder Chingiz Allazov and veteran challenger Marat Grigorian.

Thailand’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will play host to ONE Fight Night 13, featuring a can’t-miss main event as Chingiz Allazov defends his world title for the first time since his stunning second-round knockout against Superbon Singha Mawynn in January. However, his first title defense will be no easy task as he faces one of the sport’s most accomplished strikers in Marat Grigorian.

Sharing his thoughts on Friday’s highly anticipated headliner, Sage Northcutt expects both fighters to come out aggressive, making for an absolutely explosive kickboxing clash:

“That’s going to be an insane fight,” Northcutt told ONE Championship. “The reason is I feel like from the videos I watched they have somewhat of a similar style. They’re both so aggressive.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Tune in for the epic ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title clash between pound-for-pound greats Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian, a ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title bout featuring BJJ superstar… pic.twitter.com/0apbMO3N5h ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo is going DOWN this FridayTune in for the epic ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title clash between pound-for-pound greats Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian, a ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title bout featuring BJJ superstar… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Marat Grigorian goes into the bout with only one loss under the ONE Championship banner. That loss just so happened to come against the same man that Chingiz Allazov finished in his last outing; Superbon.

However, much time has passed since Grigorian fell to the former world champion and the former three-time GLORY Lightweight Kickboxing world champion is ready to prove that he’s up for the challenge and ready to claim 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold for himself.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.