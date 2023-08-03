Fabricio Andrade points to Marat Grigorian’s faith in his power as his ‘main strength’

Fabricio Andrade reckons that Chingiz Allazov should have no issue defending his throne in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, August 4.

But the Brazilian superstar feels the No.2-ranked contender and challenger Marat Grigorian will push the featherweight kickboxing world champion through his paces until the very end of the match.

Both men may share a somewhat contrasting style, but ‘Chinga’ has evidently been able to depend on his fight IQ and accuracy to seal some of the best wins of his career under the ONE Championship spotlight. His knockout over Superbon Singha Mawynn captures his style in a nutshell.

On the other hand, Grigorian might not have the world title around his waist, but the Armenian striker has showcased one-punch knockout power that can upset any elite names in the weight division.

As fight night fast approaches, Fabricio Andrade feels that the challenger should try to implement more of his explosive and powerful style if he wants to make it to the pinnacle of his career.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“You know he’s not so much of a kicker. He uses a lot of his boxing, and he comes forward, but his main strength is his power. He believes in his power. And he always comes forward trying to knock his opponent down.”

Their trilogy contest in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 is sure to produce fireworks, and Fabricio Andrade will be there to watch which one of these two talented strikers triumphs inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, August 4.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the U.S. and Canada can catch all the action live and free in North American primetime.