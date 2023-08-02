Fabricio Andrade stresses that ‘there’s always something to improve’ in MMA

Each and every time ONE Championship fans have got to watch Fabricio Andrade compete, we’ve seen him improve as a competitor.

Debuting with the promotion in July 2020, the Brazilian proved that he clearly had potential in his first few fights before truly hitting his stride. With three consecutive first round finishes over Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw and Kwon Won-Il, ‘Wonder Boy’ built an impressive five-fight win streak.

Whilst he had shown improvements in each fight, facing John Lineker at ONE on Prime Video 3 for the vacant divisional strap was still a big step-up for the 25-year-old.

However, he wasn’t intimidated at the slightest.

Talking a big game ahead of his clash with his fellow Brazilian, Andrade proved it to all be correct on the night, delivering a stand-out display despite the fight ending in a no contest.

With the bantamweight gold still vacant, their rematch was booked for ONE Fight Night 7, where Andrade once again proved that he is maturing as a fighter.

Dismantling Lineker despite facing some adversity, he backed up everything he had said in the build-up was accurate and not from a place of ego.

In an appearance on the Honey Badger Hour Podcast on Spotify, Fabricio Andrade spoke about his mindset going into each training camp and how despite being the champ, he refuses to rest on his laurels:

“There’s always something to improve. If you continue focusing on that [ways you can improve], you will avoid from getting stuck.”