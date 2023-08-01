Fabricio Andrade says ‘time is precious’ in regards to career as a fighter: “I can’t waste any time”

Since arriving in ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade has enjoyed a rapid rise to the top.

From debuting in July 2020, Andrade became the bantamweight world champion in just over two years of strutting his stuff at the organization.

After producing back-to-back wins inside the circle, the Brazilian started to find his groove. With three consecutive first-round finishes over Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Kwon Won-il, ‘Wonder Boy’ proved himself to be the top contender in the bantamweight division.

At ONE on Prime Video 3, the title shot that he had been campaigning for finally came around as he faced fellow Brazilian John Lineker in the main event.

Though the fight may have ended in a disappointing no contest, Andrade proved a lot of things on the night, solidifying everything he had said about being the best fighter in the division.

While he had to wait until their rematch at ONE Fight Night 7 to get the bantamweight crown, it was only a matter of time in his eyes.

Not letting the unintentional foul that he landed the first time affect him, the Brazilian put his disappointment to the side, got straight back into training, and made a statement in his second meeting with Lineker.

In a recent interview on the Honey Badger Hour Podcast on Spotify, Fabricio Andrade spoke about being aware of the short timespan that a fighter has to compete at the highest level and maximizing those years by remaining active.

He said:

“Times go very fast for fighters, and we fighters, we got to make the most out of this small window, and time is precious. So I feel like I can’t waste any time. So it’s always straight back into it.”