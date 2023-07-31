Fabricio Andrade admits ‘excess of confidence’ helped him thrive in quest for bantamweight crown

Since arriving in ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade has had big aspirations in the bantamweight division.

Not there to make up the numbers, ‘Wonder Boy’ set his sights on the world championship and started to rack up wins as he made his way to the top of the charts.

With an impressive run of performances, the Brazilian booked his first title shot against his fellow countryman John Lineker last year.

Despite the fight ending in a no contest due to an unintentional foul from Andrade, he remained completely confident and focused on winning the belt in their rematch.

Referring to himself as the uncrowned champion, his confidence showed in both his clashes with the former kingpin. Though his opponent massively outweighed him when it comes to experience, Andrade took control of the contest and never let his foot off the gas.

Having been crowned the world champion, after stopping Lineker late in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 7 earlier this year, all of his confidence has paid off and proven to be justified.

Appearing on the Honey Badger Hour Podcast on Spotify, Fabricio Andrade reflected on the supreme self-confidence that he carries at all times and how it has impacted his performances:

“I had a little bit excess of confidence at that time, but that was good because it was keeping me, pushing me, to improve.”

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, his former foe John Lineker makes his return to the circle, facing Kim Jae Woong in a fight Andrade will surely have one eye on.

The entire event will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.