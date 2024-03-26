WATCH: Prajanchai’s roller-coaster journey in hunt for two-sport supremacy against Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 58

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is on the hunt for two-sport supremacy when he makes his return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 5.

Stepping back into the very building where he dismantled Joseph Lasiri to capture the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in just 88 seconds, Prajanchai will look to add kickboxing gold to his collection when he challenges the current and defending ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion, Jonathan Di Bella.

But first, ONE Championship is looking back at Prajanchai's incredible legacy as one of the most accomplished and experienced fighters in the history of the 'art of eight limbs' — a feat made all the more impressive by the fact that he is only 29 years old.

"Prajanchai's legacy is UNMATCHED. Can the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion emerge victorious against Jonathan Di Bella and become a two-sport titleholder on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58?"

Prajanchai faces a tough task against kickboxing sensation Jonathan Di Bella

With 342 career wins, Prajanchai has bested some of the biggest names in all of Muay Thai, including Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Kompet Fairtex, and the aforementioned Joseph Lasiri.

He's even added a notable win over Akram Hamidi in his ONE kickboxing debut last year. However, Prajanchai has never faced a kickboxer as dangerous as Canadian-Italian world champion Jonathan Di Bella.

Capturing the crown with a dominant unanimous decision victory over 'Fighting Rooster' Zhang Peimian in 2022, Di Bella has added an impressive win over three-sport superstar Danial Williams and ONE Fight Night 15 in October. Overall, Di Bella is 12-0 in his combat sports career and plans on adding a 13th-straight victory to his resume come April 5.

Will Di Bella retain his title and his 'O' inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai', or will Prajanchai solidify his legacy by becoming the king of not one, but two sports?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world.