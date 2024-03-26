"The fight's gonna be a war" - Jonathan Di Bella expects Prajanchai to come out 'guns blazing' at ONE Friday Fights 58

Jonathan Di Bella has high expectations when it comes to what he will experience in his next fight at ONE Friday Fights 58.

The ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion will be putting his title on the line for the second time in his return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Asia primetime on April 5.

Standing across the ring from him will be his fellow strawweight striking world champion, Muay Thai king, Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Given his track record in ONE Championship, it's safe to assume that the challenger who is hunting down two-sport world champion supremacy isn't going to back down from a fight.

Fortunately for Di Bella, that's exactly what he's anticipating in this fight given the location, atmosphere and opponent.

Jonathan Di Bella told 4oz to Freedom in a recent interview that if war is what Prajanchai wants, he's ready for it:

"I see him being like, I mean, he's the home favourite, you know. So he's going to come out guns blazing and he's going to come out to fight. So I just know the fight's gonna be a war. That's it."

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella has proven that he can dig deep in the past

Jonathan Di Bella is better known for his lethal technique and speed rather than his willingess to engage in an all-out war.

That being said, this doesn't mean that the strawweight kickboxing champion doesn't have the heart and grit needed to go toe-to-toe with his opponent when it matters most.

In his ONE Championship debut, he defeated Zhang Peimian to win the vacant title and proved that there is more than meets the eye when it comes to his game.

Di Bella has championship heart and he might need to utilize that in defending his title against Prajanchai inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on April 5 in Asia primetime on Friday, April 5. The entire card will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.