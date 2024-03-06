“This is one of my hardest fights” – Strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella expecting an all-out war vs Prajanchai

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is set to defend his throne against divisional Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

At ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 28, the Italian-Canadian DiBella will lock horns with Prajanchai, who is the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA on YouTube, Jonathan Di Bella shed some insight on what he thinks of his upcoming world title defense:

“This is a tough fight. This is one of my hardest fights. Everything has to be good that night. I can’t wait to fight again.”

We can't argue with the world champion's assessment here. Prajanchai is one of the best Thai world champions and is on a four-fight winning streak in the promotion. If both warriors come with their A-game on fight night, we're in for a treat for sure.

Watch the full interview here:

Jonathan DiBella and Prajanchai PK Saenchai on a collision course for the ages at ONE Friday Fights 58

To understand the gravity of how monumental this champion vs. champion bout truly is, we have to look at the violent path booth warriors took to get here.

Jonathan Di Bella debuted in the promotion back in 2022 in grand form by beating Chinese star Zhang Peimian for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title. A year later, he defended the belt for the first time by dominating Danial Williams en route to another unanimous decision win.

As for Prajanchai, the PK Saenchai fighter debuted similarly to Di Bella, winning gold by dispatching Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in a five-round war. He then dropped the strap to Joseph Lasiri in his next bout.

After the Lasiri loss, Prajanchai went on a violent romp in the division, which included an interim world title win over the man he originally won the belt from, the aforementioned Sam-A.

The Thai icon's quest for redemption culminated at ONE Friday Fight 46 late last year, where he avenged his loss to Joseph Lasiri with a KO to unify his division's Muay Thai thrones.

Catch Jonathan Di Bella defend his belt against Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 58, available free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms (ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, and watch.onefc.com)