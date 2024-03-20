Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand will have an opportunity to become a two-sport world champion when he steps into the ONE Championship ring for his next fight.

Prajanchai is set to challenge ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Prajanchai admitted he is coming into this fight as somewhat of an underdog.

The 29-year-old Thai star said:

"I'm glad I'll be fighting a fighter who's better and more experienced than me. I am honored to be able to fight a world-class kickboxer like him."

Prajanchai is a Muay Thai veteran, and one of the most feared competitors in 'the art of eight limbs'. But Di Bella is an uber talented kickboxer of the highest order, and the PK Saenchai representative is coming into his sport.

It's going to be an interesting battle between two fiery strawweight competitors, one that should produce some epic moments.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 58 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai changes training camp to adapt to kickboxing rule set

Strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK Saenchai knows he's heading into uncharted enemy territory when he steps into the ring with kickboxing supremo Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 58 early next month.

Prajanchai has chosen to focus on specific parts of his game in order to fare well against Di Bella, who has proven to be one of the most dominant champions in ONE. He told ONE Championship:

"The difference is kickboxing attacks are not focused on power, but focus on accuracy and landing the target with precision. In kickboxing, we're not allowed to use elbows and the clinch."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Friday Fights 58.