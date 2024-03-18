Prajanchai focusing on 'accuracy and precision' in upcoming world title tilt with Jonathan Di Bella

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand is gearing up for an opportunity to join rarified air in striking martial arts.

The 29-year-old has the chance to become a two-sport world champion soon, as he will challenge for the strawweight kickboxing world title early next month.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Prajanchai detailed the changes he has made to training camp in order to adapt his Muay Thai style more to kickboxing.

The 29-year-old strawweight Muay Thai king stated:

"The difference is kickboxing attacks are not focused on power, but focused on accuracy and landing the target with precision. In kickboxing, we're not allowed to use elbows and the clinch."

It's a tricky transition to go from 'the art of eight limbs' to a completely different rule set, such as kickboxing. But Prajanchai is game, and he wants to make history.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai goes for double gold against Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 58

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is set to challenge Canadian-Italian superstar Jonathan Di Bella for his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title. The two square off in the ONE Championship ring in the co-main event at ONE Friday Fights 58, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

In the main event, top featherweight kickboxing talents Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian lock horns for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 58 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms. Please check your local listings or visit ONE's official website for more information on how you can watch from your location.

