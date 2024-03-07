“I got used to it” – Jonathan Di Bella on basking in the electric atmosphere of the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella can’t wait to step into the ONE Championship ring at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. In fact, fighting on this hallowed ground is every fighter’s dream, and the Canadian-Italian star is excited to do it again.

Di Bella is scheduled to face ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion and Lumpinee legend Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the co-main event at ONE Friday Fights 58 in April.

Speaking to veteran MMA journalist Nick Atkin on Sportskeeda MMA Originals, Di Bella promises to bring his A-game to Lumpinee.

The Canadian-Italian said:

“I’m happy that it’s back-to-back in Lumpinee as well. Now, I got used to it. Used to the stadium, used to the atmosphere, it’s going to be good. I’m excited for that.”

Di Bella made his Lumpinee debut last October, beating Danial Williams by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 15.

ONE Friday Fights 58 broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action live and for free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms (ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, and watch.onefc.com).

Jonathan Di Bella not chasing a knockout against Prajanchai: “If it happens, it happens”

Strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella knows he needs to be cautious against Prajanchai when they meet in the ring next month. The 27-year-old is studying Prajanchai’s tendencies, and deems the Thai star a very dangerous opponent.

As such, Di Bella isn’t taking him lightly and will likely employ a technical game plan when the two meet in the ring.

He told Sportskeeda:

“We’ll see [about a knockout]. I don’t really like talking much before a fight or yeah. I’ll do my actions in the ring. But yeah, you never know, you never know. We’ll see on the fight that night. We’ll see how the fight goes. I won’t look for it, but if it happens, it happens.”