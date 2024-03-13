FREE FULL FIGHT: Prajanchai shows tremendous firepower in brutal KO win over legendary Sam-A for interim kickboxing gold

Four months removed from reclaiming the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship, Prajanchai PK Saenchai returns to the ring ready to claim his second belt in as many sports.

On Friday, April 5, the 29-year-old Thai superstar will strap on the eight-ounce gloves for a clash with the reigning and defending ONE strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 58. Ahead of their highly anticipated clash, ONE Championship is looking back at Prajanchai’s sensational second-round knockout of Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in June 2023

“Gear up for the return of ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Prajanchai as he challenges reigning king Jonathan Di Bella for the strawweight kickboxing throne at ONE Friday Fights 58 by reliving the jaw-dropping knockout he unleashed in his rematch with former two-sport ONE World Champion Sam-A in 2023!”

The victory over the legendary Sam-A earned Prajanchai an opportunity to run it back with Joseph Lasiri for the strawweight Muay Thai strap — an opportunity he capitalized on with yet another highlight-reel-worthy knockout.

Jonathan Di Bella has never faced an opponent as experienced as Prajanchai

Prajanchai’s opponent inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Jonathan Di Bella, is undefeated in his professional career thus far, dispatching his first 12 opponents, including noteworthy wins against ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian and three-sport superstar Danial Williams.

With all due respect to Zhang and ‘Mini T,’ Di Bella has never faced a challenge as experienced and credentialed as Prajanchai. The Thai icon has nearly 400 career fights to his credit, with an astonishing 342 career wins, five of them coming under the ONE Championship banner.

Will Jonathan Di Bella keep his ‘O’ intact, or will Prajanchai become the king of two sports?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world on Friday, April 5.