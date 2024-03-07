Jonathan Di Bella ready to face hostile Lumpinee crowd when he takes on Thai legend Prajanchai: “I feel more dangerous”

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella isn’t worried that he’s stepping into hostile territory when he climbs inside the ONE Championship ring at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Di Bella will face ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion and Lumpinee legend Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the co-main event at ONE Friday Fights 58 next month.

Speaking to veteran MMA journalist Nick Atkin on Sportskeeda MMA Originals, Di Bella says he more than welcomes the challenge of facing Prajanchai on the Thai fighter’s home turf.

The Canadian-Italian star said:

“So I’m very excited. This is what I like. I like that all the crowd is gonna go for him. I like fighting at night. I feel more dangerous, more in my zone. I’m excited, that’s the way I fight.”

ONE Friday Fights 58 broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action live and for free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms (ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, and watch.onefc.com).

Di Bella will have to be on his A-game to stave off a hungry Prajanchai who will undoubtedly draw energy from the pro-Thai crowd at Lumpinee.

Jonathan Di Bella leaving no stone unturned for Prajanchai showdown: “Everything is important”

Jonathan Di Bella doesn’t expect an easy fight when he steps into the ONE Championship ring with Thai legend Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

The 27-year-old Canadian-Italian star says he expects to be at his best when the two lock horns.

Di Bella added:

“Speed, timing, everything is important [in this match]. You have to be focused on everything. Everything has to be sharp for him. All my weapons are going to be on point. My mind is going to be on point.”