Superbon says Marat Grigorian gets more dangerous as the fight goes on: "He can absorb any attack well"

Superbon knows all too well about the strengths and dangerous weapons that his upcoming opponent brings to the table.

At ONE Friday Fights 58, he will compete against Marat Grigorian for the third time in his career, having both secured a win and suffered a defeat against his foe.

With the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship on the line, the former champ knows how difficult a fight this will be because of the last time they shared a ring with one another at ONE: X.

That performance was a kickboxing clinic from the defending Thai world champion, but he knows that in order to do it again, he must be at the peak of his powers.

Superbon told ONE Championship that with the relentless game that Grigorian brings to the table, the key for him in this fight is being able to match his incredible gas tank:

"Marat's strength is his endurance. He can absorbnany attack well. He's able to keep punching until the final round without winning out of gas. If I'm not fit enough, I'll be no match for him in the long game."

The constant forward momentum of Marat Grigorian is a worry for Superbon

It's no surprise to say that the best way to defeat Superbon is to walk him down, get in his face, and stop him from unleashing his arsenal of kicks.

Grigorian was able to do that in their first meeting many years ago, when he stopped his opponent inside the opening round.

In order to stop that from happening again, the former pound-for-pound number one believes that his cardio is key to keeping Grigorian out of the fight.

It's a clash of styles in the main event on April 5 as we find out inside Lumpinee Stadium whose game plan and method of victory will prevail in this third clash between the elite strikers.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.