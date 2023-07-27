WATCH: Marat Grigorian dismantles legend Andy Souwer with clinical precision in throwback clip

Before Marat Grigorian returns to the ring on August 4 to challenge Chingiz Allazov for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title, watch a throwback clip of his clinical performance against striking legend Andy Souwer at ONE: First Strike.

Both striking sensations entered the quarterfinal round of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix with high spirits as they pursued the silver-plated belt and an eventual chance to fight for a divisional world title.

In a high-stakes battle such as this one, both men worked diligently to display the best version of themselves yet.

Dutch kickboxer and two-time K-1 World Max winner, Andy Souwer, had much more at stake than his opponent. He promised to retire if he lost the match to Grigorian.

The Dutchman had spent most of his prime fighting legendary strikers in Japan, beating the likes of Buakaw Banchamek and Nieky Holzken, to become one of the most revered kickboxers of his generation.

Similarly, Marat Grigorian made his entrance to the tournament with a lot of hype pertaining to his skills. He arrived in ONE Championship as a Glory Lightweight Champion in 2020 after beating Thai legend and future ONE featherweight kickboxing contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong by technical knockout.

And thus, that’s how Marat Grigorian vs. Andy Souwer began.

Grigorian looked in his element as he backed up the Dutchman against the MMA cage with piercing combinations from the inside.

Souwer took many shots as he tried to counterstrike his rival’s unrelenting pressure. Down on the scorecards, the then-38-year-old veteran brought more energy and kick in the second round, responding to Grigorian’s combinations with big shots and volume.

However, one clean shot from Grigorian, was all it took to keep Souwer grounded for the remainder of the fight. It was later revealed that he suffered a shin injury upon impact which prevented him from getting himself back on his feet.

Watch the throwback clip below:

Marat Grigorian took the victory and moved on to the semi-final to face long-time rival Chingiz Allazov next, but unfortunately, their anticipated matchup didn’t come to fruition due to Grigorian testing positive for COVID-19.

In his second attempt at featherweight gold, Grigorian has a chance to become a true legend of the sport if he dethrones Chingiz Allazov on August 4.

Watch ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian will be broadcast live and for free in Canada and the U.S on Amazon Prime Video.