Superbon pleased to overcome battle-hardened Marat Grigorian after five-round scrap: “I still beat him”

Thai superstar Superbon claimed the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title over Armenian rival Marat Grigorian last week but not after going through the wringer. He was nonetheless pleased with the outcome and believed he fully deserved the victory.

The Pattalung, Thailand native survived five grueling rounds against Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok to lay his hands on the interim featherweight kickboxing belt by unanimous decision.

The win positioned him for a unification bout with reigning divisional king Chingiz Allazov, to whom he lost the featherweight championship strap in January last year.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA following his victory, Superbon spoke about the stand put up by Grigorian and how he felt after emerging on top.

The 33-year-old Thai fighter said:

"Yes, he's a very tough fighter. He's the best fighter in kickboxing. But I still beat him."

Watch the interview below:

At ONE Friday Fights 58, Superbon had himself a battle right from the get-go, with Grigorian taking the fight to him with some telling strikes.

As the fight wore on though, the hometown bet settled and inflicted damage of his own to provide a foil to the thrust of his opponent.

The two went back and forth all the way to the full route but in the end, Superbon got the nod of all of the judges for the hard-earned victory.

It was the second win under ONE Championship of the now-interim champion over Grigorian, who he defeated in March 2022 also by unanimous decision when he was still the division's champion.

Superbon says he battled through fatigue en route to win at ONE Friday Fights 58

The Thai hero shared that he battled through exhaustion to notch his hard-earned victory over Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Thailand.

The two fought for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title, going the distance that obviously took a lot from both fighters when the battle smoke cleared. The Thai superstar emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superbon shared how he had to grapple with fatigue late in the showdown that made winning all the more difficult.

He said:

"Yeah, because we fought five rounds, nonstop so my gas was low. But I saw his gas was low, too. He walked [forward] to me but he couldn't hit me because he had low energy, too."

The win thrusts the Thai sensation a step closer to getting back at the top of the featherweight kickboxing division, with a unification bout against reigning divisional king Chingiz Allazov possibly next for him.

