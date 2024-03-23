Superbon says setbacks are part of the brutal nature of combat sports: "I have been in this game for so long"

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn recently sat down with ONE Championship media ahead of his rematch with Marat Grigorian for his division's interim strap.

Over the Thai icon's near-decade-long career, he's had a total of 35 losses, suffering just four knockouts. At first glance, having that much on your losing column doesn't look so impressive. But if you take into account his 114 pro wins on top of that, then those numbers are quite remarkable.

Still, the 33-year-old striking specialist is not bothered by any of his losses as he believes they are vital in one's overall career.

On whether or not he regrets any of his losses, the former world champion told ONE:

"Nope, not at all. Because I have been in this game for so long. Win or lose [is normal] in a fight. It's going to happen, to me, or to anyone."

His words ring true. Losing is just as much part of fighting as it is winning. The true mettle of a warrior is measured not mostly by his triumphs but his losses. Being able to deal with adversity and coming back stronger is the true measure of a tough fighter.

Superbon's most recent loss was a Fight of the Year contender against Tawanchai

If you want to understand how losses shouldn't be seen equally in professional fighting, you should watch Superbon's bout with Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

The bout happened at ONE Friday Fights 46 late last year and was Superbon's first time to challenge for his division's Muay Thai throne. The bout could be best described as a razor-close contest, with both warriors violently canceling each other out in nearly every combination exchange.

In the end, Tawanchai was narrowly awarded the decision in one of the best Muay Thai bouts of the year. Regardless of who got his hand raised that night, however, the true winners were the fans as they got treated to a heart-stopping bout between two of the best today.

Catch Superbon will attempt to do the same at ONE Friday Fights 58, which is available free on ONE Championship's digital platform.