“I respect him” - Tawanchai maintains his high level of admiration for Superbon after Muay Thai banger

At ONE Friday Fights 46 last Friday, the Muay Thai world witnessed one of its most pivotal matches in modern history as Tawanchai PK Saenchai successfully defended his belt against Superbon Singha Mawynn in a nail-biting contest that was quite dead-even from start to finish.

With the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line, the stakes were through the roof in the bout, which went down inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai', Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The world champion took to Instagram to address the aftermath of the fight and his assessment of his challenger, Superbon:

"Thank you to everyone who has followed me and given me encouragement. Today was very fun. I don’t have much to say. I respect him. @superbon_banchamek 🙏🏻🔥❤️"

Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Friday Fights 46 play-by-play

Tawanchai immediately came out looking to take the match early, kicking the lead leg of his challenger. Superbon, however, responded with nifty counter right hands and his trademark head kick.

After an extremely close first round, the defending world champion opened the second by switching gears and became the aggressor, initiating the early exchanges. Tawanchai also managed to keep Superbon at bay a few times with trademark teep kicks. The biggest moment for him so far at this point was a powerful leg kick that got Superbon stumbling for a moment.

Things remained nearly dead even in the third and fourth rounds, with both Muay Thai kings landing brutal roundhouse kicks to the body and legs. Superbon, however, appeared to have landed the more effective strikes. Coming into the fifth and final round, the scorecards appeared to have been 2-2.

With the euphoric fans inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on the edge of their seats, both warriors came out for the final round determined to put a lasting impression on their already-legendary performances. The world champion went back to his teep kicks to keep the challenger at a distance. The challenger, in turn, landed a sneaky elbow as the world champion came close, followed by a hard high kick that was blocked partially.

In the final minute of the fight, both warriors went at it like wild dogs throwing caution to the wind and swinging for the fences.

Official Result: Tawanchai wins via unanimous decision