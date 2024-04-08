Superbon regrets not putting Marat Grigorian to sleep with his trademark head kicks: "I hoped it was going to k*ll him"

Superbon accomplished what he had set his mind on doing inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this past Friday.

The Bangkok-based superstar and No.1-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender claimed the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against longtime nemesis Marat Grigorian in front of a sold-out audience and fans around the world in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58.

He stuck to what he does best, reading his opponent's moves, stinging them with trademark tools, and leaving it all in the ring, as he bested the Hemmers Gym affiliate for five grueling rounds.

Though pleased with the decision victory, Superbon believes it would have been a perfect night had he wrapped his night early with one of his signature moves.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, he explained:

"I hoped it was going to k*ll him (referring to his head kicks). Left one, right one. But, you know, Marat is a strong man."

Watch the full interview here:

With the victory, the former divisional king is guaranteed a world title unification match against reigning kingpin Chingiz Allazov.

At the same time, he improved his slate to 115-36 and gained a 2-1 lead over Grigorian in their head-to-head rivalry.

Superbon was forced to dig deep in his win over Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58

While Superbon walked out of the Mecca of Muay Thai with a much-needed win, it was never an easy battle from the sound of the bell.

Grigorian, the division's No.2-ranked contender, dished out possibly one of his most disciplined performances against the hometown favorite, cracking him at every chance with his potent hands and combinations that seemed to have stunned the Thai on a couple of occasions.

However, he prevented Grigorian from implementing his usual aggression by stepping in and out of range, which allowed him to land the more decisive shots and attacks as their match progressed.

Whether he found the slightest openings to connect or absorb Grigorian's strikes, Superbon proved why he's one of the best all-rounded kickboxers on the planet today.

