In the ONE Friday Fights 58 main event, Thai legend Superbon returned to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a main event clash with familiar foe Marat Grigorian — the winner leaving as the new interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Grigorian came out right from the get-go, getting in Superbon's face and looking to pressure early. That prompted Superbon to get his teep kick going early and unleash a few knees into the body of his opponent. With the clock winding down in the first, Grigorian unleashed a flurry of strikes, landing a couple of solid uppercuts along the way.

Grigorian came out for the second-round looking to keep the pressure on the hometown favorite, but the former ONE world champ punished Grigorian's body with an onslaught of brutal body attacks that had the crowd roaring in disbelief.

Still, the Hemmers Gym affiliate was undeterred and continued to lumber forward in the third round, relying on his heavy hands to do the damage, while Superbon utilized his lower limbs to punish the Armenian.

As we entered the fourth round, the Bangkok-based superstar was beginning to show signs of fatigue, prompting Grigorian to once again pick up the pace and unload on the Thai.

With the bout potentially tied up going into the fifth and final round, both fighters emptied their gas tanks, bringing an explosive end to yet another Fight of the Year contender between two of the best kickboxers on the planet.

Though Grigorian's combinations threatened to light up the Thai on a couple of occasions, the latter's output and movement allowed him to create the more decisive chances in the final three minutes of the five-round thriller.

Official Result: Superbon defeats Marat Grigorian via unanimous decision

With the win, the former divisional king officially goes two-up on Grigorian under the ONE Championship banner and is once again a ONE world champion.

Speaking with Mitch Chilson during his post-fight interview, the Thai striking ace made it clear that he wants to unify his title with that of undisputed champion Chingiz Allazov before looking to add Muay Thai gold to his collection against Tawanchai.

Poll : Which rematch would you like to see Superbon pursue first following his win at ONE Friday Fights 58? Chingiz Allazov Tawanchai 0 votes View Discussion