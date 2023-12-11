WATCH: 17-year-old phenom Johan Ghazali folds Mexican star Edgar Tabares with sickening body shot KO

Teenage Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali recently notched a fifth straight win in ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 17 last Friday. He now has four of his five wins in the world's largest martial arts organization come by way of knockout.

His latest victory was also his first under the promotion’s main roster. His most recent victim was Mexican striking stalwart Edgar Tabares.

Johan Ghazali finished Tabares with a vicious left hook to the body that would make boxing legend 'Irish' Micky Ward proud.

Here's a video of the finish of the bout:

With five straight wins and massive momentum behind him, Ghazali is bound for big things this early in his career. At just 17 years of age, the young Malaysian-American has tremendous potential to become one of the very best of his generation.

Johan Ghazali’s gut-wrenching knockout in play-by-play fashion

The fight started with both competitors meeting in the middle of the ring and blasting each other strikes in the pocket. Ghazali seemed to have practiced his right-hand-left-body-shot combinatiion in the training room, as he opened up with it in the early seconds of the fight.

Tabares tried to keep the Malaysian-American at bay with teep kicks to the body and roundhouse kicks to the legs. He also threw a tomahawk elbow once the fight got up close.

At just 26 seconds in the opening round, noticing that Tabares has a high guard, Ghazali unleashed two punches up top and then one to the body. The crushing left hook to the liver took the wind out of Tabares as he stayed on the floor, writhing in pain.

With such great talent and age in his corner, Johan Ghazali will have enough opportunity and time to truly live up to his potential to wear gold in the future.

Watch the replay of ONE Fight Night 17 for free for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.