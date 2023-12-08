“Pressure him until he breaks” – Johan Ghazali vows to send Edgar Tabares to his third straight knockout defeat

Malaysian-American standout Johan Ghazali will look to hand Edgar Tabares his third straight knockout loss this Friday night.

After scoring four straight wins on ONE Championship’s Friday Fights series, ‘JoJo’ will make his Prime Video debut with ONE Fight Night 17. Looking to add another highlight-reel finish to his already impressive resume, the 17-year-old phenom is intent on bringing the heat when he meets Mexico’s first WBC Muay Thai world champion.

“My game plan is to pressure until he breaks,” Ghazali told ONE Championship. “Then just pressure more and get the knockout whatever way it comes. I won’t be too fussy, but I’ll definitely be coming for it.”

Johan Ghazali enters the bout riding a four-fight win streak under the ONE banner with all, but one of them coming by way of knockout. In his last appearance, ‘JoJo’ finished Temirlan Bekmurzaev via a second-round KO at ONE Friday Fights 36 in October.

Johan Ghazali plans to end things early against Edgar Tabares

Thus far, Ghazali has only gone the distance once since making his promotional debut earlier this year. He’ll look to keep that trend going against Tabares.

“Of course, an early [knockout]. It would be an easier thing to worry about and it would be pain-free,” Ghazali added. “However, if I don’t get it early, I’m going to be looking from one point to another point. I’ll just keep looking for it and I’ll take whatever opportunity that comes.”

Hoping to hand Johan Ghazali his first loss inside the Mecca of Muay Thai is Edgar Tabares, a fighter who, despite his impressive skill set, has struggled to find the win column in ONE. Making his promotional debut against Rodtang at ONE Fight Night 10, Tabares suffered a brutal second-round knockout against ‘The Iron Man’

He followed that up with a 98-second KO loss against Elia Mahmoudi in August.

Will Edgar Tabares finally break through and claim his first win in ONE, or will Ghazali continue his impressive run with another brutal finish?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.