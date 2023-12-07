“Muay Thai has always been part of my life” – Teen phenom Johan Ghazali looks back on early career

17-year-old Malaysian striking sensation ‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali grew up in a martial arts household. With his mother and father both Muay Thai fighters, it was Ghazali’s destiny to follow in their footsteps.

Today, ‘Jojo’ is one of the most exciting prospects in ONE Championship, where he competes among the very best in ‘the art of eight limbs’ in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ghazali talked about his upbringing and how Muay Thai has always been a part of his life.

The 17-year-old rising star stated:

“Growing up, Muay Thai has always been part of my life, you know. Ever since, I can remember, maybe even as far back as when I started walking, I can remember my dad and mum were active in Muay Thai.”

He added:

“My dad was a fighter, my mum was a fighter. So they’ve always taught me moves about Muay Thai and stuff like that. But I only started to be serious at age 10. Before that, I would just spend time with them, trying it out for fun, at the gym.”

Today, Ghazali is one of the most exciting fighters in the sport, and he will only get better as time goes on.

Johan Ghazali’s next fight

If you want to witness the teenage phenom in action, you won’t have to wait long. The 17-year-old is scheduled to return to the ring this week in ONE Championship’s latest offering.

Ghazali is set to face former WBC Muay Thai international champion Edgar Tabares of Mexico at ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 8th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.