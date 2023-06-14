Superbon calls for rematch with featherweight king Chingiz Allazov

Superbon Singha Mawynn called for a rematch with the only man to beat him inside the Circle following his highlight-reel knockout of Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11.

Superbon got back into the win column in a big way on Friday night, scoring a picture-perfect head kick knockout against ‘Turbine’ to put himself right back into the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title picture.

Immediately following his second-round finish of Ozcan, Superbon was joined by Mitch Chilson inside the ring and called for a rematch with the man that took his ONE world title earlier this year.

“I want to rematch [with Chingiz Allazov]. Everyone here do you want to see rematch? Everyone in Thailand we want to see the rematch,” Superbon said.

Superbon surrendered the featherweight kickboxing crown to Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 in January, suffering a brutal second-round KO.

With the win over Tayfun Ozcan, Superbon is undoubtedly worthy of a rematch. However, the Thai superstar will have to wait a bit as ‘Chinga’ is set to defend his world title for the first time against three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian.

Allazov vs. Grigorian will go down at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, scheduled to emanate from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on August 4.

Do you believe the winner of Chingiz Allavaz vs. Marat Grigorian should face Superbon later this year?

