"I will take the real belt" - Interim featherweight kickboxing king Superbon says he earned redemption vs Chingiz Allazov

Newly crowned interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon won't be happy until he gets the "real thing" draped on his shoulders.

After ending his rivalry with Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58 over the weekend, the Thai superstar undeniably earned himself a shot at redemption with the division's undisputed ruler, Chingiz Allazov.

While Superbon is delighted to have 26 pounds of gold anew, he won't be truly satisfied until he can erase the blemish on his record given by 'Chinga'.

The Superbon Training Camp fighter made this clear in his ONE Friday Fights 58 post-event interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"Right now, I don't feel like a hundred percent world champion. I will take the real belt from Chingiz [Allazov] back."

Here's the full interview:

After his shocking knockout loss against Allazov last year, Superbon sharpened his already lethal arsenal and has become a complete striker.

We all saw his evolution against longtime nemesis Grigorian, as the 33-year-old kept calm and composed against the Armenian's overwhelming forward pressure.

Superbon was visibly more patient this time around, and was able to catch Grigorian with meticulous precision on the end of his boxing combinations.

If Superbon can display the same approach in his inevitable unification match with Chingiz Allazov, then he'll certainly have a shot to avenge that stinging loss.

Superbon admits he was exhausted in championship rounds vs. Marat Grigorian

Dealing with Marat Grigorian's constant forward rush is no joke, and Superbon nearly emptied his tank doing so.

The usually durable Thai star was visibly winded in rounds 4 and 5 of their rematch, but still somehow managed to outpoint the Hemmers Gym standout.

In the same interview with Nic Atkin, Superbon said he knew Grigorian was also near his limit as well.

"Yeah, because we fought five rounds, non-stop so my gas was low. But I saw his gas was low too. He walked [forward] to me but he couldn't hit me because he had low energy too."

