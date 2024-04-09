"I still did enough to beat him" - Superbon glad to pull off win vs Marat Grigorian despite below-par display

Superbon and Marat Grigorian put on a great contest in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 that saw the former world champion get his hand raised.

With the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship on the line, the Thai striker emerged victorious on the judges' scorecards.

The general consensus seemed to be split between those who deserved to get their hand raised, but the victor was extremely confident that he had won the fight.

While he may not have hit the same levels as he did in his last fight against Grigorian, which was a dominant win, Superbon was happy to come away with the win even when he wasn't at his best.

The new interim champion said in his post-fight interview that, in his opinion, he was ahead throughout the entire contest:

"Yes, I feel like I have done [enough] to win every round. I am really happy with my victory. Even though I didn't do as good as before, but I still did good enough to beat him."

Watch the full press conference below:

Superbon fought with confidence on April 5

Superbon wasn't going to back down from a fight on April 5, which helped him massively against Marat Grigorian's pressure-reliant style.

When the going got tough, he met his opponent with aggression and could fight him up close and personal when he needed to.

This wasn't the kickboxing masterclass that we saw at ONE X, but it showed the resilience of the former champion.

His kick-heavy style wasn't effective against Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6, where he lost his title, but this showed that he can win a fight in multiple ways.

The interim champion dug deep when he needed to, and that's a huge positive for him to take away from this fight.

