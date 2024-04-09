"I won every round" – Superbon says he dominated Marat Grigorian from start to finish in heated trilogy

Newly-crowned interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon did a masterclass of striking last weekend at ONE Friday Fights 58. Against familiar foe Marat Grigorian, the kicking savant pulled off a massive win in an otherwise razor-close contest.

Despite the bout looking like it could have gone either way in the eyes of many who saw it, the Thai superstar saw himself winning the bout from start to finish.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superbon said:

I think I won every round with my weapons. I hurt him with low kicks, I hurt him to the body and every time, he cannot protect my knees to the body. And you can hear in the stadium, it was bang bang, [which means] it is a lot of power to hurt him in the body.

Superbon's body attacks sealed the deal against Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58

Having already fought Superbon twice in the past, Marat Grigorian did his homework and was fully aware he was going against one of the most dangerous and versatile kickers in the game today.

The Armenian striker immediately closed the distance and uncorked an ungodly amount of haymakers in the pocket, eager to nullify his opponent's kicking game. With both fighters inside the phone booth, the Thai kickboxing icon couldn't quite find his range to land his fight-ending head kick.

Instead, the former world champion improvised by hammering Grigorian with stepping knee strikes to the body and roundhouse kicks both to the legs and torso. Still, the rough-as-nails Grigorian ate everything and pushed forward, connecting with hard punches inside.

This trend continued from rounds one to five, with Grigorian going inside to land power punches while Superbon landed stepping knees and roundhouse kicks to the legs and body - occasionally throwing haymakers of his own.

In the end, the judges saw the bout going in the Thai former world champions' favor, awarding him his division's interim strap. This sets him up for a unification bout against the man who initially took his undisputed world title, Chingiz Allazov.

