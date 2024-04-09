"I am going to prepare for him" - Superbon eager to throw himself back into camp for impending Chingiz Allazov rematch

ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon won't be too fixated on ironing out the final details in his impending unification war against Chingiz Allazov.

The Bangkok-based athlete doubled his tally against Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 via unanimous decision to confirm a five-round scrap against the Azerbaijan-Belarus kingpin.

While nothing has been confirmed regarding their rematch, Superbon says he will shift into preparation mode as soon as he recovers from a minor injury he sustained from his title-winning performance against Grigorian inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

He had this to say at the ONE Friday Fights 58 post-event press conference:

"For me, right now, I don't know what's going to happen, when. But I'm gonna prepare for that when I heal from my injury. Every time I train, I am going to prepare for him."

Watch the full interview here:

That mindset will potentially be much-needed, given Allazov's hot streak.

The bearded king of the division has looked in impeccable form since securing world championship status at the former's expense at ONE Fight Night 6 last year, and many don't think his reign will end anytime soon.

However, with adequate training, game plan, and mental fortitude, Superbon should have it within him to avenge his loss when they meet later this year to decide the undisputed kingpin.

Superbon doesn't plan on stopping at ONE world title

Following his win against Grigorian, Superbon reiterated his desire to add another coveted strap to his collection.

When he does get Allazov out of the way, the 33-year-old wants a world title rematch against Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The Thai megastar suffered a loss to Tawanchai at ONE Friday Fights 46 last year via majority decision. However, he remains certain that a couple of warm-up fights in The Art of Eight Limbs will go a long way in his quest to become a two-sport world champion.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Yeah, that's still a goal. You imagine, I think the last fight, I didn't lose, but imagine if I can fight one or two times [against other people]. I think I'll take that belt."

Poll : Should Superbon-Grigorian go down at ONE 168: Denver? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion