WATCH: Thai phenom Tawanchai dupes Jo Nattawut with trick-laden two-hit combo in first matchup

Landing hard-hitting combos against an opponent does not look as easy as the highlights posted on social media suggest, but young Muay Thai star Tawanchai PK Saenchai already has it down to a T.

At 24 years old, Tawanchai has already achieved superstar status after claiming the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship in just his fifth ONE Championship fight.

However, his mastery of the art of striking was tested against former World Muaythai Council (WMC) Super Lightweight World Champion 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut when they met in a kickboxing bout at ONE Fight Night 15 in late 2023.

Tawanchai entered the bout with a TKO victory over Davit Kiria two months prior and was out to prove that he could go blow-for-blow with established veterans and was out to do the same against Nattawut.

In the sequence below shared by ONE Championship on Instagram, Tawanchai faked a kick, which had Nattawut prepared to check it, and Tawanchai instead fired a kick to the body, followed up by a left hand that landed flush on Nattawut's face.

Tawanchai - Nattawut II is happening in June

The first time the two Thai stars met, fans were buzzing, and the rematch is bound to produce more fireworks as Tawanchai and Nattawut fight at ONE 167 on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

To this day, Nattawut believes that he would have gotten the win over Tawanchai had he been able to have a full fight camp and will get his chance to prove his words correct with Tawanchai's ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship on the line.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.