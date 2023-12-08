Reaching the mountaintop of their weight division is the goal for any and every combat sports athlete, as it would affirm their life’s dedication to the sport that they have chosen.

But the journey of getting there is no easy feat.

In the case of ‘Smokin’’ Jo Nattawut, he has faced some great names throughout his ONE Championship career, but one fight that he believes to be winnable was against Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Stepping in on short notice as a replacement fighter for the then-injured Superbon Singha Mawynn, Nattawut faced the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion in a kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 15 this past October, and while he put together an inspired effort against the champ, Nattawut lost via unanimous decision.

Nattawut recently reflected on his defeat to Tawanchai in an interview with ONE Championship and pointed out how things would have been different had he been able to have a full training camp prior to the marquee event:

'In the last fight, I got so much more fans because before the fight, everybody thought that I was going to lose. He was going to beat me up, but it didn't happen. It was two weeks. I live in Seattle, so I basically have three days of hard training. If I had a full camp, I would have been the better guy.’

Additionally, Nattawut is open for a rematch:

‘Everybody wants to fight a title fight. If he's still the champion, of course, I want that!’

What is next for Jo Nattawut?

At 34 years old, Nattawut is in prime veteran status and will play gatekeeper comes ONE Fight Night 17 this Friday, December 8, against promotional newcomer Luke Lessei. Lessei has previously mentioned how he is unconcerned about Nattawut’s power.

With a hungry challenger nipping at his heels, Nattawut will certainly have his hands full.

ONE Fight Night 17 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America. The full event will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok and be broadcast live in US primetime on December 8.