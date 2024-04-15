Smilla Sundell now understands why Tawanchai PK Saenchai is not only the undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion but also one of the best pure strikers in the world today after sharing an intense sparring session with him.

Sundell recently shared this during her interview with the South China Morning Post, and she revealed that the Thai phenom is not only a savage fighter inside the ring but also a great person outside of it.

The reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion stated:

"He's a very cool guy, a nice guy outside the ring, too, and yeah, he's got some great techniques that he showed me."

See the interview below:

Both Smilla Sundell and Tawanchai are on a roll right now, with their respective winning streaks still going. The former has won all four of her ONE Championship fights since making her debut in 2022, while the latter currently has six successive wins, which date back to 2022 as well.

'The Hurricane' is coming off a third-round TKO finish of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14 during their champion-versus-champion showdown to fend off the two-division world title aspirations of the 25-year-old Brazilian.

Smilla Sundell to defend her world title against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

Sundell is ramping up her preparations for her third world title defense, as she is scheduled to meet Natalia Diachkova in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Diachkova earned the world title shot against Sundell after winning all her fights in the world's largest martial arts organization through the weekly Friday Fights event. The 29-year-old Russian challenger defeated Dokmaipa Fairtex, Lena Nocker, Hannah Brady, and Chellina Chirino.

ONE Fight Night 22 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on May 3.

