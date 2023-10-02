Smilla Sundell impressed by Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ clinch game: “Her elbows were good”

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell was successful in her first world title defense against challenger and ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues after a third-round TKO finish in their champion-versus-champion showdown at ONE Fight Night 14 last Friday, September 29.

The Singapore Indoor Stadium was treated to elite Muay Thai action as both Sundell and Rodrigues traded strikes inside the Circle, and although the former got the best out of the latter, she still gave her opponent high praise, especially in one specific facet of the game. It also gave the 18-year-old phenom a reality check to further improve her skills.

Sundell shared this during the ONE Fight Night 14 post-event media scrum and said:

“I struggled in the clinch because she threw her elbows and I didn’t step back. Her elbows were good. But I did throw my knees. I need to practice a lot.”

Because of her spectacular showing in the fight, ‘The Hurricane’ not only retained her world title but also kept her perfect ONE Championship record intact and now holds a 4-0 slate with two TKO/KO finishes. Sundell’s three victories were against Diandra Martin, Jackie Buntan, and Milana Bjelogrlic.

Sundell is also one of the three recipients of the $50,000 bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for her incredible performance. There is no rumored next opponent for the Fairtex Training Center athlete, but she has all the options of either defending her belt against another top contender, rematching with rival Jackie Buntan, or competing in a kickboxing match.

You can watch the ONE Fight Night 14 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

