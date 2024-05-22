“Speedy recovery, champ” - Stamp Fairtex gets massive outpour of support from fans after suffering injury weeks before ONE 167

The highly anticipated ONE women's atomweight MMA world title match between Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga was scrapped after the reigning world champion suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee. The development was officially announced by ONE Championship through its Instagram account, saying:

"Stamp has undergone surgery for a torn meniscus and is out of her Women's Atomweight MMA World Title defense against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 on Prime Video. We wish Stamp the best in her recovery and will provide an update on her status for the rest of the year in the near future 🙏 @stamp_fairtex"

Stamp suffered the injury in training last week and had surgery on Monday, May 20.

It was an unfortunate injury for the Thai superstar, who was supposed to defend her 115-pound world title for the first time since winning the belt in September 2023 against Ham Seo Ham at ONE Fight Night 14.

Despite withdrawing from the championship fight, the three-sport world champion received overwhelming support from fans, as users @bebtazer, @customprops1, @luke_moroz, and @nikita0rlov sent positive messages through their comments:

"Speedy recovery, champ @stamp_fairtex 🔥🔥"

"Get well soon. Hope you are ready to go for September Card in Denver"

"I'm so sorry to read this Stamp, hope you recover quickly and we see you fighting again soon. 💔"

"Stay strong legend, get well soon and don't give up ❤️"

Even former two-division MMA world champion and Burmese superstar Aung La N Sang showed his support for Stamp by commenting:

"Get well soon @stamp_fairtex 🙏"

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title fight between Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut moved as ONE 167 card's new main event

Following this news about Stamp, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title match between defending champion Tawanchai PK Seanchai and challenger Jo Nattawut has been elevated as the event's new headliner.

The card remains stacked with stars Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Mikey Musumeci, Jojan Ghazali, Liam Harrison, and Kade Ruotolo, who are still seeing action on the card.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.