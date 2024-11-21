"I eat junk food!" - Stamp Fairtex living it up while recovering from harrowing knee injury

ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is choosing to live her best life by eating a variety of dishes while recovering from a torn meniscus in her left knee.

The always-bubbly Stamp openly talked about her current diet in an interview with Fairtex Training Center:

"Oh my God, I eat junk food! I eat like hotpot, mala, shabushi - everything is a buffet. That is really bad for my body because if I go training again, I have to cut weight really hard. I'm pumpui, I'm fat."

Watch the entire interview below:

The 27-year-old's injury could not have happened at a worse time in her thriving combat sports career. It occurred just weeks before she planned on defending the ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship at ONE 167 this past June.

Her opponent, longtime friend and former training partner Denice Zamboanga, was crestfallen that circumstances beyond her control took away her first-ever shot at a ONE world championship.

Regardless, the second-ranked ONE women's atomweight MMA competitor still competed at ONE 167 and claimed the unanimous decision victory against the formidable Noelle Grandjean.

Interim women's atomweight MMA crown to be contested in January 2025 while Stamp recovers

With Stamp on the mend, the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world championship will be up for grabs between Denice Zamboanga and Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 on Jan. 10, 2025.

Rassohyna, the fourth-ranked ONE women's atomweight MMA athlete, will be an intriguing matchup for 'The Menace' due to the Ukrainian's love for submissions. She has 11 in her 13-win career.

On the other hand, Zamboanga will look to further establish her shot at the undisputed women's 115-pound MMA crown by taking home 26 pounds of interim gold to the Philippines.

The event will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

