“A better shot at winning” - Jeremy Miado breaks down what Joshua Pacio must do to unify belts vs rival Jarred Brooks

32-year-old Filipino strawweight veteran 'The Jaguar' Jeremy Miado will be like many of his countrymen, throwing support behind the division's reigning king 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio this February.

Pacio is set to unify the ONE strawweight MMA world title with interim titleholder 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks at ONE 171: Qatar later this month, and Miado will be watching intently.

For one, Miado will root for his 'kababayan' and the 32-year-old thinks he knows what Pacio needs to win.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Miado shared his thoughts on the upcoming Pacio vs. Brooks trilogy.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Trending

'The Jaguar' said:

"I think Joshua needs to defend the takedown and maintain his offensive game. He should try to keep it on their feet in order to have a better shot at winning."

ONE 171: Qatar goes down Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar. Fans in the U.S. and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Jeremy Miado to see action this weekend against Gilbert Nakatani at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video

'The Jaguar' Jeremy Miado will see action himself when he steps back inside the ONE Championship ring to face the United States' Gilbert Nakatani.

The two lock horns in a three-round flyweight MMA contest at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can catch all the action live and free on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.