Jeremy Miado banking on one key advantage against Gilbert Nakatani: “I think I’m a lot faster”

Filipino fighter Jeremy Miado returns to action next week against American Gilbert Nakatani and believes his quickness will work to his advantage.

'The Jaguar' battles Nakatani at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video on Feb. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA in line with his upcoming match, Jeremy Miado spoke about his mindset come fight night, including how he sees his quickness playing an important factor.

The 32-year-old veteran fighter said:

"I think I’m a lot faster than Gilbert, so I think that would be his weakness against me."

At ONE Fight Night 28, Jeremy Miado is looking to wiggle out of the rough patch he has hit of late. He is coming off a narrow split decision defeat at the hands of Japanese Hiroba Minowa back in July.

Also seeking a bounce-back win is Nakatani, who lost by decision to Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan in his promotional debut last December.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jeremy Miado one of five Filipino fighters seeing action at ONE Fight Night 28

Jeremy Miado is not the only fighter carrying the Philippine flag at ONE Fight Night 28 as four more Filipino fighters are set to see action in the Prime Video show.

Part of the event is streaking Indonesia-based Filipino warrior Lito Adiwang, who is staking his three-fight winning streak in a strawweight MMA clash against Japanese Keito Yamakita.

Also on tap is newly elevated No. 5 bantamweight MMA contender Jeremy Pacatiw (3-1) of Lions Nation MMA. He is going up against Russian Ibragim Dauev.

Seeing action as well is Carlo Bumina-ang of Team Lakay, who is out to get a bounce-back victory against veteran Soin Min Jong of South Korea after seeing his five-match win streak come to an end in his last match.

A fifth fighter, Filipino-American Sean Climaco, is plunging into action in a flyweight Muay Thai battle against Colombian-American Diego Paez.

