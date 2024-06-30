"My best defense is my offense" - KO artist Jeremy Miado promises to let his hands go in make-or-break battle vs Hiroba Minowa

Prolific knockout artist Jeremy Miado vows to let his hands go in his make-or-break battle against No. 4 - ranked strawweight Hiroba Minowa at ONE Fight Night 23.

The explosive fighter is in dire need of a good victory after suffering a rare three-fight skid under the promotion. Forced to go back to the drawing board, Miado has focused a lot of time on perfecting his craft and fortifying his fighter's mindset in preparation for his all-out striking brawl against Minowa.

Speaking to ONE Championship this week, 'The Jaguar' detailed some important changes he's made since his last outing this past March.

Trending

"I'll have full confidence and I won't limit my striking game this time. Just follow my game plan. That's why I'm putting a lot of emphasis on drill repetitions so that if he decides to shoot, I'll be quick to react.

Miado added:

"At the end of the day, my best defense is my offense so I'll focus on that."

Jeremy Miado's opposition, Hiroba Minowa, is also struggling to get back into the winning column ever since he lost to former divisional champ Jarred Brooks in 2022.

With his coveted position in jeopardy, Minowa will equally do whatever takes to garner a victory.

ONE Fight Night 23: Jackie vs Buntan will air live from inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 5.

Jeremy Miado sets his sights on being a top-ranked fighter after upcoming matchup

Jeremy Miado is desperate for a world title opportunity. As such, he will do everything in his power to prove that he's a serious and dangerous contender.

The Filipino stalwart once savored the taste of victory during his tenure at Blaze FC, winning the strawweight title before joining the ranks of ONE Championship.

After experiencing big success early in his career, Miado is confident that he will one day become a ONE world champion.

Taking it one fight at a time, 'The Jaguar' hopes he can fulfill his lifelong dream before retiring.

Speaking to ONE, the Marrok Force representative said:

"But as for me, I just want to win, get a ranked opponent, move into the top five, and become a World Title challenger."