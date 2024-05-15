“I won’t back down from any fight” - Jeremy Miado fired up to return to winning ways against Hiroba Minowa

Filipino strawweight MMA fighter Jeremy Miado is determined to get back on the winning track when he returns to action later this year. 'The Jaguar' will battle Hiroba Minowa of Japan in a strawweight clash at ONE Fight Night 23: Buntan vs. Meksen on July 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

31-year-old Miado is looking to wiggle out of the rough patch he is currently in, which has seen him drop his last three matches.

Despite the setbacks, the Albay native remains upbeat and is looking to apply the lessons he learned from the losses in his scheduled showdown with 24-year-old Minowa.

Jeremy Miado shared to the Manila Standard in an interview:

"The previous losses showed me what exactly I have to work on to continue to develop as a fighter, and gives me the opportunity to grow more. I won't back down from any fight."

Jeremy Miado was last in action this past March in Qatar against Japanese Keito Yamakita, whom he lost to by first-round submission.

His opponent at ONE Fight Night 23, Minowa, also has had his struggles of late, losing three straight, and is looking to get back to his winning ways.

ONE Fight Night 23 is headlined by the clash for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world title betwen Jackie Buntan of the United States and Anissa Meksen of Algeria.

It will air live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jeremy Miado leaving no stone unturned in preparation for ONE Fight Night 23

In trying to see his redemption bid at ONE Fight Night 23 succeed, Jeremy Miado said he is doing everything needed in his preparation to come up with a winning performance.

He shared this in an interview with Tiebreaker Times just as he gears up for his strawweight MMA showdown with the division's No. 4 contender Hiroba Minowa on July 5 in Bangkok, Thailand.

'The Jaguar' conveyed:

"I am not the type of person who will back down from any fight. The only solution here is to prepare well. That is the key here."

Currently on a three-fight slide, Miado looks at his scheduled fight with a lot of significance and as a key juncture in reinvigorating his push in the division.