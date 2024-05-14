Jeremy Miado confident of victory against tough Hiroba Minowa: "I can overcome this test"

Jeremy Miado may be going through a rough patch in his career right now but he has proven time and time again that he is made of tougher stuff. 'The Jaguar' is focused in on his return to action at ONE Fight Night 23, where he will look to bounce back with a big and much-needed win.

Both he and Hiroba Minowa find themselves in difficult positions among the top contenders in the strawweight division right now. While they have both fought the who's who of the division as of late, they are without a win respectively in their last three outings.

Between them, Miado and Minowa have faced nearly every major name in their weight class across their recent fights. That has now led them to this moment on July 5.

Jeremy Miado believes that he will get his hand raised on fight night regardless of the challenge that awaits him at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He told the Tiebreaker Times in a recent interview that all he needs to do is stay focused and capitalize on the right moments to get back into the win column:

"Many things can happen in a fight, there are many chances to win an MMA fight. I believe that I can overcome this test."

Jeremy Miado knows what it takes to come away with the win

It's the case for both Jeremy Miado and Hiroba Minowa that their recent run of results doesn't tell the whole story of their runs in ONE Championship.

Minowa started out his career in the promotion with back-to-back wins that immediately put him into the upper levels of the division with a matchup against Jarred Brooks.

Jeremy Miado, on the other hand, was coming off four consecutive finishes including an incredible performance against Danial Williams.

His subsequent defeats to Mansur Malachiev, Lito Adiwang, and Keito Yamakita have stalled his momentum but there's no denying that both men still have what it takes to compete with the best at strawweight.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.