FREE FULL FIGHT: Jeremy Miado bludgeons Danial Williams in savage striking display

The elite boxing and savage striking display of Jeremy Miado was witnessed in his win against Danial Williams during their MMA fight in October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 3. The Filipino scored a third-round TKO of Williams.

This striking masterclass was looked back on by ONE Championship on their YouTube channel on November 1, 2023, and posted the full fight between Miado and Williams. The video was part of the buildup for Miado’s upcoming rematch against Lito Adiwang on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16.

The YouTube video had a description:

"Before the heated second encounter between Filipino MMA stars Jeremy Miado and Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, relive "The Jaguar's" relentless barrage of punches that knocked out Thai-Aussie warrior Danial Williams in 2022! "

Once the match commenced, ‘The Jaguar’ and ‘Mini T’ tested each other’s chins with powerful punches by exchanging in the pocket. With both finding success in inflicting damage on each other, Miado mixed things up and grappled with Williams.

It was the Filipino’s attempt to gas out the Australian-Thai fighter and nullify the power of his leg kicks. Miado was able to control Williams for two minutes on the ground, where he landed several significant strikes before his opponent found a way to get back on his feet.

Despite forcing the fight back on the feet, Williams received a beating in the dying seconds of the round and sustained a bloodied face from the punches that Miado unleashed. He was able to survive in the opening round, though.

The second round began at a slower pace as both fighters were gasping for air after a high-octane first round of battle. Williams targeted Miado’s lead leg to try and take away the power, but the Marrok Force representative still managed to sneak in his powerful punches that continued to punish the Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA representative.

When the third round commenced, the damage that Williams had accumulated was visibly seen, and it only took Miado a powerful punch to force referee Herb Dean to stop the fight and declare him the victor via a TKO finish.

Miado hopes to bring this violence against his Filipino compatriot Lito Adiwang in their rematch this Friday, November 3, which opens up the card of ONE Fight Night 16 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for subscribers in North America.