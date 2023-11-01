“Air Jaguar” - Jeremy Miado goes from submission hunting to flying KO against Miao Li Tao

Strawweight MMA contender Jeremy Miado is one of the most exciting athletes in ONE Championship, as he boasts a 100% finish rate from all six wins. Among these wins is his first victory over Chinese star Miao Li Tao in November 2019 at ONE: Age of Dragons.

The Filipino brought the excitement in front of Miao’s compatriots inside the Cadillac Arena in Beijing by producing a highlight-reel finish for the ages. Miado uncorked a flying knee knockout against the Sunkin International Fight Club representative at the 3:01 mark of the opening round.

This amazing finish was posted by ONE Championship on their official Instagram account on October 31, 2023, ahead of Miado’s upcoming rematch with fellow exciting Filipino fighter Lito Adiwang on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16.

The post was captioned with:

Scary Power 😱 What Lito Adiwang has to watch out for when he kicks off ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video in his rematch with Jeremy Miado!⁠ @jeremydjaguar

At the beginning of the match, Miado and Miao figured in a see-saw battle of submission attempts as both athletes were looking to make each other tap with multiple maneuvers. However, they were able to escape every attempt until they got back on their feet.

Once they re-established their stand-up battle, the Marrok Force-affiliated athlete unleashed a flying knee and found the Chinese’s chin, which instantly sent him to the shadow realms. The referee prevented any further damage and stepped in to stop the fight.

Fans were quick to praise ‘The Jaguar’ for this incredible performance as they populated the comment section with awe and compliments for Miado, headed by the messages from users @ballsnailedit, @limktg_7132, @brandrenn, @young_newyork, @benny_zeteo, and @chadopp22.

They commented:

“So intense. What a banger.”

“Air Jaguar! 🐆🦵🏼💥 That was one of the most impressive flying knee K.O.”

“So many escapes😮👏👏“

“Wow love fight like this you just never know what can happen🔥👏🙌❤️“

“🔥🔥 woow…jumping knee🔥🔥“

“That was crazy🔥🔥“

The 30-year-old is now ready to face a familiar foe in Adiwang, with a rematch between the two scheduled to open up the card at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Miado wants to reassert his mastery against ‘The Thunder Kid’ as he previously beat him in their first meeting in March 2022 at ONE: X with a second-round TKO win. He hopes to get the victory and return to the winner’s circle after receiving a first-round submission defeat from Mansur Malachiev in his previous fight in June 2023.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.