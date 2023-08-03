FREE FULL FIGHT: Jarred Brooks completely dominates rising Japanese star Hiroba Minowa

If there was any doubt about Jarred Brooks’ wrestling skills, watch his absolute domination of Japanese rising star Hiroba Minowa.

Brooks had already garnered a reputation for being one of the slickest submission grapplers of his division after conquering two-time Philippine National Wushu Champion Lito Adiwang by way of arm triangle in his first performance for ONE Championship.

It was an easy win for the ONE strawweight world champion as Adiwang wasn’t much of a grappler but more of a striker. So when the matchmakers decided to pin him against Minowa, a professional Shooto grappler, they must have thought Minowa would be the perfect man to test Brooks.

However, history painted a different picture on January 28, 2022. The Japanese prospect was rag-dolled all three rounds by the Michigan-based warrior who never let his foot off the gas pedal.

Brooks’ stamina and athleticism were put on full display that night, giving the fans 15 long minutes of violence and brutality.

Before Jarred Brooks returns to challenge ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13, rewatch Brooks impose his will over Hirona Minowa at ONE: Only the Brave below:

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian will broadcast live from inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand on Friday, August 4, 2023. North American audiences can watch the event for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.