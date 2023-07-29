Jarred Brooks ready for all the ‘new guys coming up’ in stacked ONE Championship strawweight division

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks sits atop a stacked ONE Championship strawweight division as its undisputed king. The 30-year-old Mash Fight Team representative has beaten three of the fighters in the top five, but is waiting for new challengers to rise to the occasion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Brooks sounded off on his potential next opponents.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“They're trying to restructure, and bring in Mansur [Malachiev] and all these new guys coming up and trying to build them up.”

The two men on the rise in the division are none other than no.5-ranked contender Mansur Malachiev of Russia and no.4-ranked Gustavo Balart of Cuba. The other three in the rankings – Hiroba Minowa, Bokang Masunyane, and the man he took the belt from last December, Joshua Pacio – he’s already proven himself superior.

It’s natural that Brooks is looking for far greater challenges to test himself. And he actually has one big test coming up, just like he wanted. While waiting for his next strawweight MMA challenger, Brooks has decided to try something new.

ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks will take on BJJ icon ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action, live and absolutely free, on Amazon Prime Video.